Pat Robertson Discusses New Book Release: I Have Walked With the Living God  

Many know Pat Robertson as the founder of the Christian Broadcasting Network whose programs have inspired faith in thousands of viewers.

But Robertson's ministry extends beyond CBN: he founded Operation Blessing which continues to provide hunger relief, safe water, orphan care, disaster relief, medical care, and development to communities in every US state and in over ninety countries.

Robertson also organized The American Center for Law & Justice which has protected the rights of pro-life demonstrators as well as religious groups and individuals.

To See Guest Host Scott Ross's interview with Pat Robertson about Pat's new book, I Have Walked With the Living God, click on the box above.

In this heartwarmingly honest account, Robertson gives you an inside look at his life and legacy, and shares about the power that dwells behind what's visible. Packed with explosive truths about the reality of God, I Have Walked With the Living God lays bare Robertson's deepest feelings about a God who brings miracles into the daily lives of those who trust Him. Discover what God can do when one hard-headed businessman meets the supernatural.



You will learn how the miracles of the Bible can be yours today. Read this and you will never question the existence of God again!

This book shows that a walk with God can be exhilarating, rewarding, and full of promise. Your fears will fade in the presence of the Living God.

