'These Aren't Police Officers Shooting People': Atlanta Mayor Unloads on Shooters Who Killed Little Girl

Georgia's governor is calling out the National Guard to protect the State Capitol and the Governor's mansion after deadly violence over the holiday weekend.

Thirty-one people were shot in 11 incidents and the State Highway Patrol Headquarters was attacked.

One of the dead is 8-year-old Secoriea Turner. She was killed Sunday while riding with her mom and a family friend in Atlanta, not far from the burned-out Wendy's where Rayshard Brooks was killed by a white police officer.

The area has since been occupied by armed demonstrators.

In an emotional press conference, Turner's parents leveled accusations about those protesting using the slogan 'Black Lives Matter.'

"They say black lives matter. You killed your own. You killed your own this time," said Secoriya Williamson, the girl's father.

The shootings come after weeks of protests to defund police following the deaths of Brooks and George Floyd.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms blasted the killers and said enough is enough.

"We are doing each other more harm than any police officer on this force," said Bottoms. "We've had over 75 shootings in the city over the past several weeks. You can't blame that on APD."

She continued, "Well now we are demanding action for Secoriea Turner and for all of the other people who were shot in Atlanta last night and over the past few weeks because the reality is this. These aren't police officers shooting people on the streets of Atlanta. These are members of the community shooting each other."

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms: “We are shooting eachother up on our streets..” pic.twitter.com/Q6Atkm49ES — Benny (@bennyjohnson) July 6, 2020

In a statement, Gov. Brian Kemp said, "Peaceful protests were hijacked by criminals with a dangerous, destructive agenda. Now, innocent Georgians are being targeted, shot, and left for dead. This lawlessness must be stopped, and order restored in our capital city."

Violence was unleashed in cities across the US over the July 4th holiday weekend. Forty-eight people shot in New York City alone Sunday. Ten of them died.

Mayor Bill DeBlasio blamed the coronavirus shutdown.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany called out the media for ignoring the crisis.

"I didn't receive one question about New York City shootings doubling for the 3rd straight week and over the last 7 days shootings skyrocket by 142%, not one question. I didn't receive one question about 5 children who were killed," McEnany said during Monday's press briefing.

The weekend marked Chicago's third straight that a child died from gun violence.

Speaking on CBN News' "Prayerlink", Chicago Pastor Corey Brooks of New Beginnings Church said fear has gripped many inner-city parents.

"People are scared to allow their children to go out to playgrounds and things of that sort," said Brooks.

He pointed the finger at gang violence.



"Unfortunately, a lot of the crimes are being committed by young black males between the ages of 16 and 25. And they're killing young black males between 16 and 25," Brooks explained. "Most of the time they are affiliated with cliques, gangs, whatever you want to call it."

To stem the tide, Brooks is using his nonprofit called Project Hood, which stands for Helping Others Obtain Destiny, to bring peace.



"We work very hard to make sure that we reach out into the community to these individuals specifically that are known shooters, the individuals who are potential shooters or who are likely to be shot, giving them options and alternatives to change their lives around," said Brooks.



Meanwhile, Pastor Brooks believes prayer can turn the tide in Chicago. Starting July 7th, through an organized effort with local churches, he is calling for one million Christians to join him in praying for an end to the violence.