Protests Still Turning Violent Nationwide as White House Ponders Deploying More Federal Agents

Two months after the killing of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died in police custody in Minnesota, thousands of people across the country continue to march in support of Black Lives Matter and against police brutality.

Early this morning, hundreds of demonstrators continued to stage protests outside the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon.

Police have been deploying tear gas and flash bangs to keep protesters off federal property as the violent confrontation between activists and law enforcement entered its eighth week.

In one park not far from the protests, they discovered a bag full of loaded rifle magazines and molotov cocktails.

Jae, a protester in Portland, argued the goal is to, "Have us actually get somewhere with all of these protests. You know, people are trying to go for systemic change."

Earlier Sunday, thousands took to the streets of Portland and more than half a dozen other cities around the country.

The protests are often turning from peaceful to chaotic, even fatal.

On Saturday, a driver was arrested after he allegedly shot and killed a man after driving through a protest in Austin, Texas.

Video captured at the scene shows dozens of people running for cover as multiple gunshots ring out.

"Initial reports indicate the victim may have been carrying a rifle and approached suspect vehicle," said Katrina Ratcliff, a spokesperson with Austin's police department told reporters. "The suspect was in the vehicle and shot at the victim."

In Aurora, Colorado, one person was shot and another injured as a person plowed his jeep into a crowd demonstrating against police brutality.

In Seattle, hours after protesters set fire to a youth detention center, police and demonstrators clashed on the streets. Authorities there declared it a riot.

In Oakland, California, the Alameda County Superior Courthouse was set on fire Saturday evening by protesters.

And in Richmond, Virginia, police used chemical agents after a crowd attacked officers with rocks, batteries, and other objects.

All this comes as the White House threatens to send more federal agents to cities across the country gripped by weeks of violent protests.