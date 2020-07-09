Reparations, Segregation, & BLM: Leading Black Conservatives Take a Stand Against the Radical Left

Several prominent black Christians and conservatives are speaking out against the agenda of radical leftists who have taken over the calls for racial justice and equality for their own agenda.

Former NFL star Herschel Walker in a post to social media on Thursday, wrote he was reading his Bible, which he called "the greatest book ever written" and also quoted a verse from the Bible's New Testament book of Matthew about forgiveness.

"I was reading the greatest book ever written, the Bible, and I read 'But if you don't forgive others, your Father will not forgive your offenses.' - Matthew 6:15 Why are we penalizing people for what their ancestors did? Forgiveness doesn't mean you get something in return."

Walker was a running back for 12 years for NFL teams, including the Dallas Cowboys, Minnesota Vikings, Philadelphia Eagles, and the New York Giants. He has been sharing his opinions to Twitter recently, which have been picked up by several media outlets.

He recently tweeted he doesn't support the efforts to defund police or destroy statues. Instead, he wants Americans to be united.

"I don't want to defund the police. I don't want to tear down statues. What about my freedom of speech? I want to be united as Americans. Congress and Senators... Can you hear me?," he wrote on Twitter July 3.

Burgess Owens, former NFL standout and now the Republican nominee for Utah's 4th congressional district in the 2020 election, also recently called out the media for not doing enough about combating racism.

"If the media really wanted to combat racism, they'd stop looking for convoluted 'dog whistles' and start looking at the Twitter comments anytime a black man says something conservative," he said.

Owens is also rejecting attempts to segregate black and white Americans by those who say there's a "black national anthem" for black people. He spent ten years in the NFL, playing for the New York Jets and the Oakland Raiders. Now he's speaking out in a series of tweets against his former employer's idea of playing an anthem for African Americans before the National Anthem at all NFL games.

"As a kid I was told which water fountain I had to use. Don't you dare tell me which national anthem I stand for. It's a beautiful hymn, but the racist notion of saying 'here you have this anthem' is unacceptable. I'm a proud American, proud of my history and proud of that flag," he wrote.

He also struck out at the NFL with a sarcastic tweet aimed at the idea of black players needing a separate anthem, saying: "This just in: along with the 'black national anthem' the NFL will be assigning black bathrooms, water fountains, and players will now have their own space on the back of team buses!"

And as CBN News has reported, actor Terry Crews continues to speak out against the continued racial tensions across the country by reminding everyone that no race of people is better than another.

Over the Fourth of July weekend, Crews tweeted that people of all races are guilty of sin but he has chosen to "unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology."

"Are all white people bad? No. Are all black people good? No. Knowing this reality - I stand on my decision to unite with good people, no matter the race, creed or ideology. Given the number of threats against this decision - I also decide to die on this hill."

Burgess Owens agreed with Crews, tweeting, "Thank you Terry. It's absurd we live in a day where this even needs to be said."

As a Hollywood actor, Crews has been under the social media microscope for nearly a month now after sharing several of his comments about equality and justice.

He's been hit hard with verbal attacks for warning on June 30 that some Black Lives Matter activists are turning the movement into "black lives are better."

"If you are a child of God," wrote the "America's Got Talent" host, "you are a brother and sister. I have family of every race, creed, and ideology. We must ensure #BlackLivesMatter doesn't morph into #BlackLivesBetter."

