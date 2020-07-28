Satanic Temple Offers 'Devil's Advocate Scholarship' to High School Grads Who Support Satanic Agenda

The Satanic Temple (TST) has unveiled a college scholarship to help high school students pursue a higher education.

The Salem, Massachusetts-based organization, which claims its goal is to support separation between church and state, said the $500 "Devil's Advocate Scholarship" is open to 2020 graduates.

Applicants must answer one of the following questions, which can be in the form of an essay, poem, or another creative expression.



1) What initiatives have you undertaken that are consistent with TST's tenets and mission?

2) Please discuss and describe in detail any one of the teachers who crushed your spirit, undermined your self-confidence, and made you hate every minute you were forced to be in school.

"The applicant will only be judged on how their submission best exemplifies the mission of The Satanic Temple and the prompt they chose to answer," according to the organization's website.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

TST co-founder Malcolm Jarry said the scholarship intends to highlight the problems with compulsory schooling.

He said TST rejects mandatory schooling because it "violates students' fundamental civil rights and ingrains obedience to unearned authority."

The scholarships "serve to reward those who embrace individualism, empathy, free-thought, and skepticism toward the oppressive institution they were forced to endure," Jarry added.

The Satanists contend that they're trying to promote a "scientific understanding of the world" and to "preserve and advance secularism and individual liberties."

The group claims they don't technically worship Satan or believe he is a personal being. But their name and their actions indicate their goal is to exalt the name of Satan, the supernatural creature who is the embodiment of evil and seeks to undermine God's will on earth. For example, a member of the Satanic Temple prayed "hail Satan" at a government meeting in Alaska last year.

And as CBN News has reported, Satanists from the Satanic Temple have been publicly working over the past few years to stop President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, and their evangelical Christian supporters.

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.