Trump Dons a Mask as He Rallies Americans to Choose Safety: 'It Will Probably Get Worse Before It Gets Better'

The CDC is now saying COVID-19 infections have been undercounted. The latest data shows more than 3.8 million coronavirus infections have been reported in the US, however that number may actually be 10 times higher.

The CDC has been collecting blood samples, and the latest batch of 16,000 samples from 10 cities and states indicates more people had the virus than anyone realized.

On the one hand, that appears to be positive news, because it means that many more people who contract the disease don't have symptoms. It also means the percentage of deaths caused by the virus is lower. On the other hand, it means more people could be spreading the disease to at-risk individuals without realizing it.

And the pandemic isn't slowing down in hot spots around the country as the death toll keeps rising. According to the COVID-19 tracking project, more than 1,000 Americans died from the virus on Tuesday. It's been almost two months since the US last saw a daily death toll of 1,000.

In his first press conference on the topic in three months, President Trump warned the crisis is far from over and called on Americans to take precautions.

"It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better, something I don't like saying but that's the way it is," Trump said. "We are imploring young Americans to avoid packed bars and other crowded indoor gatherings. Be safe and be smart."

He asked Americans to use masks, practice social distancing, and be wise about personal hygiene.

"We're asking everybody that when you are not able to socially distance, wear a mask, get a mask. Whether you like the mask or not, they have an impact. They'll have an effect. And we need everything we can get," he added.

And the president remained optimistic toward the development of a vaccine and treatments for the virus.

"We are in the process of developing a strategy that's going to be very, very powerful," he said.

In the latest sign of progress on the vaccine front, the US government has just signed a contract with Pfizer for the first 100 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine, to be delivered in December.

The president has received backlash from Democrats over his response to the pandemic, especially his lack of mask-wearing.

But, the president said he will begin to wear a mask while in groups. "I will use it, gladly," he said. "Anything that potentially can help...is a good thing."



Still, presidential rival Joe Biden is looking to score political points from the pandemic, saying Trump has surrendered in the fight against the virus.

"He simply appears to have given up. He raised the white flag," Biden said at a digital fundraiser on Monday. "Simply ignoring the pandemic will not make it go away although he thinks it."

