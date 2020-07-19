Pastor Stabbed, Virginia Police Chief Injured While Taking Down Attacker

A police chief in Virginia was injured on Saturday during an attack against a pastor while a Bible study group met at a church.

Police Chief Ed Roessler and another person, who was attending the class, jumped into action after a man with a knife walked into the Grace Covenant Church in Fairfax County, WRC-TV reports.

After barging into the sanctuary, the suspect stabbed the pastor who was leading the group.

Fairfax County Police are on the scene of a reported stabbing at Grace Covenant Church. Some type of church service was happening when the incident occurred. Several people are being treated for non serious, non life threatening injuries. @ABC7News pic.twitter.com/t1lao6EjgF — Tobias Rodriguez (@tobiasjrod) July 18, 2020

Roessler and another person restrained the suspect until the police arrived at the scene. Two victims were treated for 'bumps and bruises" and other non-life-threatening injuries.

Another pastor at the church, Brett Fuller, issued a statement about the incident.

Today, in a routine church educational setting, one of our pastors was assaulted by an attendee. Two church members came to the pastor's aid and valiantly risked their own lives to defend him. In the process, one of our members was injured. The pastor and one of the members are being treated at Reston Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. The other member involved sustained injuries that did not require medical attention. The assailant was taken into captivity at the scene.

We are in prayer for all the injured. We are grateful for the courage exhibited that prevented worse from happening. Lastly, we want to thank the broader community for their outpouring of concern and support in this time.

The Fairfax County Police Department is still investigating the incident. The suspect was charged with two counts of aggravated malicious wounding, one count of felony assault on a police officer, and one count of misdemeanor assault.

UPDATE: Detectives are continuing to investigate at Grace Covenant Church after two people were stabbed- all injuries believed to be non-life threatening. Please follow our blog for more information. https://t.co/kqhVbluBkV. https://t.co/SQnGD1PzcP — Fairfax County Police (@FairfaxCountyPD) July 18, 2020

