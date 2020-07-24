Washington Post Settles $250 Million Lawsuit with Covington Teen Nick Sandmann

Nick Sandmann, who turned 18 years old Friday, announced via Twitter he has settled his $250 million lawsuit against The Washington Post over the newspaper’s botched coverage of a viral confrontation the Catholic teenager had with an elderly Native American man.

The teen filed the defamation suit against the Post in February 2019.

On 2/19/19, I filed $250M defamation lawsuit against Washington Post. Today, I turned 18 & WaPo settled my lawsuit. Thanks to @ToddMcMurtry & @LLinWood for their advocacy. Thanks to my family & millions of you who have stood your ground by supporting me. I still have more to do. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) July 24, 2020

Sandmann went on to warn Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on Friday about what could be coming down the pike for him.

“We have settled with [the Washington Post] and CNN,” he wrote in a follow-up tweet. “The fight isn’t over. … Don’t hold your breath, Jack.”

We have settled with WAPO and CNN. The fight isn’t over. 2 down. 6 to go. Don’t hold your breath @jack. — Nicholas Sandmann (@N1ckSandmann) July 24, 2020

In a statement to Fox News, a spokesperson for the Post said, “We are pleased that we have been able to reach a mutually agreeable resolution of the remaining claims in this lawsuit.”

One of Sandmann’s attorneys, Todd McMurtry, said his client’s enterprising lawsuit, seeking a whopping $800 million in damages from CNN, NBC, and the Post, could ultimately accompany complaints against “as many as 13 other defendants.”

Those defendants include ABC, CBS, NPR, Slate, The Huffington Post, The Guardian, The Hill, and Gannett, which owns the Cincinnati Inquirer.

The win with the Post is Sandmann’s second victory to date.

In January, CNN agreed to settle with the high schooler as part of a separate $275 million claim. The amounts paid by CNN and the Post have not been disclosed.

For those who don’t remember, Sandmann was caught up in a political firestorm in January 2019, when he was in Washington, D.C., participating in a school-approved pro-life rally. Sandmann, who was wearing a red “Make America Great Again” cap, found himself at the center of the controversy.

Several news outlets ran stories based on early, misleading video footage that seemingly showed Sandmann and other teenagers trying to intimidate the elderly Native American, actions deemed by many in the press to be racially motivated. Sandmann was instantly vilified across social media as a bigoted racist.

Additional footage released later, though, cast serious doubt on the media’s depiction of the incident. Ultimately, it was discovered Sandmann was not an aggressor. Rather, it was he and his classmates who were accosted by counter-protesters.

