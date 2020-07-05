'We are Thankful From the Bottom of our Hearts': FL Neighborhood Surprises Sanitation Workers With Party

A community in Miami Beach wanted to show two sanitation workers just how much they are valued so they held a social distancing surprise party for them.

Saul Scruggs and Keon Richardson are well-known throughout the North Bay Road community, especially for their positive attitudes and friendly demeanor, the Good News Network reports.

These sanitation workers have never missed a day of work - even during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Neighborhood resident Jennifer Elegant, who organized the event, said Scruggs and Richardson are "extraordinary."

Elegant wrote on a Facebook post, "I am so grateful to know these two extraordinary men, Saul Scruggs and Keon Richardson! Their positive energy and relentless acts of kindness inspire me, spread joy, and make the world a better place! Saul's secret to happiness: appreciating waking up each morning."

People who came to the outdoor event brought balloons, banners, and gifts for the men as a gesture of appreciation.

Even Miami Beach Mayor Dan Gelber attended the gathering to acknowledge the positive impact these men have on their community.

"The pandemic can bring out the worse in people or it can bring out the best in people and they wanted to express some thanks to them today. I think that's wonderful," Gelber said.

Scruggs helped one resident sift through trash for 45 minutes after losing her wedding ring. And he stayed with another resident who was having heart problems and needed an ambulance.

Elegant explained that she has had some "meaningful discussions" with both men who "spread joy."

"They continue to maintain their upbeat demeanor even during this stressful COVID-19 pandemic, sacrificing their own safety in order to keep our city clean and beautiful," she said.

"Every day we are surrounded by heroes who bring us inspiration and joy but too often we are unable to recognize these special individuals for the impact they make on others. I wanted Saul and Keon to know that we are thankful from the bottom of our hearts," Elegant added.

