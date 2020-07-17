'We Can't Be Afraid to Say the Word Racism': Christian Leaders Call for Church to Bring Racial Healing

Christian leaders have become part of the growing chorus calling for racial justice in America following the police-related deaths of George Floyd and Rayshard Brooks.

In a recent Instagram post, Pulse ministry founder Nick Hall called George Floyd his neighbor saying, "No, he doesn't live next door to me, but Minneapolis is the home of @pulse.movement and it was George's hometown too."

Since Floyd's death, Hall has been on a major mission for justice.

"God loves all people, that's obvious, but what isn't obvious is that black lives matter in that there is a history of racism and discrimination that we have to confront," Hall said in an interview with CBN News.

Hall recently teamed up with Grammy-nominated Hip Hop artist Korey Dean, also known as Xross to shed light and bring healing.

Dean said these high-profile tragedies have become a trigger for the African American community and beyond.

"We just had the murder of Amhaud Arbery several weeks ago," Dean told CBN News. "It's not new to black people. This is a historical tragedy, a historical mindset, a historical poison of racism that has to be dealt with immediately."

It is a responsibility Dean believes lies mostly with the church.

"We can't be afraid number one to even say the word 'racism'," explained Dean. "I think that whites in America who are Christian born again believers, they have to ask themselves how they were raised. Not just by their immediate family but historically, and the position that they have from white privilege."

"And I think at the same time for black America we have to do some soul searching as well in that we can't continue to preach a poor man's gospel of being in need. So, we have to come to the table and just be transparent," Dean added.

Hall agreed and said the church must model hope for a better future before a lost and hurting world.

"Heaven is not going to be a bunch of white people," said Hall. "It's not going to be a bunch of black people. It's not going to be a bunch of Asian people. It's going to be all of us, every tribe, tongue, nation. And so, we should work towards that."

