'We Do Not Welcome Dictatorship': Chicago's Mayor Opposes Federal Help to Stop Raging Violence

WASHINGTON - An overnight shooting outside a Chicago funeral home where 15 people were wounded could become the catalyst for President Donald Trump to deploy federal agents to the Windy City.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot is against this possible move by the president and is even calling for a congressional investigation into the matter.

"The Trump administration is not going to foolishly deploy unarmed agents to the streets of Chicago," Lightfoot said. "We do not welcome dictatorship. We do not welcome authoritarianism."

Such a move happened in Portland, Oregon, after 55 straight nights of protests demanding an end to police brutality, racial injustice and the presence of federal officers.

A Justice Department court filing revealed 114 agents on the ground "protecting federal facilities in downtown Portland."

Acting DHS Secretary Ken Cuccinelli based the decision on intelligence that protesters were planning violence against a federal courthouse in the city.

"This is a long-established federal practice," Cuccinelli said. "It's well within the authority of the federal government."

In a letter, mayors from 14 cities including Portland are demanding the Trump administration withdraw its forces from their communities.

Constitutional Attorney John Whitehead calls the White House action a "federal coup to overthrow state and nix the 10th Amendment." He adds it could "snowball into an act of aggression against the states, a coup by armed, militarized agents of the federal government."

This all began in early July when Attorney General William Barr announced "Operation Legend," which aimed to deploy unmarked federal forces to crack on protestors and other "threats" the President insists are endangering the nation.

