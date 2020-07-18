'We Wanted to do Something Positive': NJ Teens Give Back to Community Through Lawn Service

A group of New Jersey teens are putting their landscaping skills to good use by helping their community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Matthew Sullivan started "Leaf-It-To-Us" in 2019 as a way to make money. The 14-year-old, along with friends Christian VanderGroef, CJ Piccola, and Eric Ottaiano, travel throughout Morristown to provide premium lawn care service and help those in need, WABC-TV reports.

Last year, the teens donated 10 percent of their earnings to St. Jude Children's Hospital. This year's hardships caused by the Coronavirus lead the landscapers to donate to their local food drive, "Help MorrisNOW."

"You turn on the news and you see all these negative things, so we just wanted to do something positive, and we decided to go local," Matthew said.

The teenagers, who have a daily work schedule, use their own equipment and ride their dirt bikes to each job. The services they provide range from planting, weeding, mulching, leaf blowing, and much more.

"As a parent, we couldn't be more proud of our kids and what they're doing," said Matthew's mother, Kathleen Sullivan.

Help MorrisNOW organizer Nestor Bedoya commended the teens for their hard work and their contribution to the community.

"Seeing kids going out in the morning, working hard to raise funds, and actually giving it back to the community to me was the most touching thing we could've had," Bedoya said. "These kids not only have the effort and ethic to go out and work, but they also have a gift for giving."

Last month, the group gave Help MorrisNOW a check for $500 and volunteered their time at the food drive.

"I love that I can give back what I have to the community — doing a small part," Christian said.

Depending on the work that needs to be done, the teens try to complete two jobs a day.

"We wake up around eight in the morning to start our first jobs and then we work sometimes until 4:30 pm depending on the jobs, sometimes 12 pm, said CJ. "We try to get two jobs if it's a short job. We have group message and we just text in there about jobs, when we have them and what to bring."

But Leaf-It-To-Us remains focused on its mission — providing quality service and maintaining their charitable giving.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Top Stories

We encourage readers who wish to comment on our material to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.