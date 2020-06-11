As America Rages in Fight for Racial Justice and Police Reforms, 'We Got to Get the Fear of God Back' 

WASHINGTON – President Trump is traveling to Dallas Thursday for a roundtable with faith leaders, small business owners, and law enforcement officials, to talk about race relations and police reform.

Thursday's trip comes after he met Wednesday with African American faith leaders at the White House and after House hearings on police brutality.

Philonese Floyd, brother of George Floyd, was one of many to testify before lawmakers.

"George wasn't hurting anyone that day," said Floyd. "He didn't deserve to die over twenty dollars. I am asking you, is that what a black man is worth? Twenty dollars? This is 2020. Enough is enough. The people marching in the streets are telling you enough is enough."

Where Police Budgets Are Cut, Murder Rates and Aggravated Robberies Spike

Democrats and Republicans, with the White House, are working on police reform measures as some on the Left push to "defund the police."

Facing increasing pressure to weigh in, Joe Biden told CBS News Monday he does not support the idea. Other opponents include Senators Cory Booker, D-NJ, and Bernie Sanders, I-VT.

Former NFL player, investment banker, and minister Jack Brewer also took issue with it Wednesday on CBN's Faith Nation.

"The communities that need law and order the most are the underserved communities - the mothers that are single, the elderly people that don't have the resources to protect themselves," said Brewer. "If you go in and ask them, they're gonna tell you they need more police, not less."

Testifying on Capitol Hill, Pastor Darrell Scott also warned about the dangers of taking resources away from police departments, pointing to what's happened in cities like Cleveland where police budgets and presence have been cut.

"The murder rates have climbed, the property crime is at record levels," said Scott. "Aggravated robbery statistics are higher. Drug sales, drug use, drug abuse is higher. Drug and alcohol related motor vehicle accidents are the highest they've ever been."

What's the Answer? A Return to 'the Fear of God'

Brewer says real change starts with families.

"The problems start from fatherlessness. Our family units, particularly in the black community, have been ripped apart," said Brewer. "You're five times more likely to go to prison if you don't have a father in the house."

He also points to faith.

"It starts with our family, with Christian values," said Brewer. "Stop trying to push out all of the godly principles that our country was founded on. We got to get the fear of God back in our police department, in our communities, in our kids, and I think that's our answer."

