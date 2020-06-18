Atlanta Police Call in Sick After Felony Murder Charge Against Officer Who Shot Rayshard Brooks

A felony murder charge: that's what the police officer in Atlanta is facing for killing Rayshard Brooks. And now, some officers aren't showing up for work.

Hours after prosecutors announced charges against two police officers in the death of Rayshard Brooks, Atlanta's Police Department reported a higher than usual number of officers calling out sick.

Fired officer Garrett Rolfe faces 11 charges, including felony murder. That carries a possible sentence of life in prison or the death penalty.

The other officer, Devin Brosnan, is charged with aggravated assault.

Police body and dash-cam footage shows Brooks refusing arrest after police say he failed a sobriety test.

Brooks took one of the officer's tasers and pointed it at Rolfe while running away. Rolfe then shot Brooks in the back.

Prosecutors say an image even shows Rolfe kicking the suspect after he's shot.