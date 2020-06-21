Christian Celebrities Shoutout to Their Dads: 'Jesus Blessed Me with an Amazing Dad in You'

Faith leaders and Christian celebrities took to social media to honor Dads for Father's Day.

Seattle Seahawks' quarterback Russell Wilson tweeted, "Jesus blessed me with an amazing Dad in you and I will forever cherish my time with you. If I could have one wish in the world, it would simply be to able to go on a ride with you again and jam out to Earth, Wind, & Fire 'Devotion' again. Love you! See you again one day."

Tim Tebow shared a heartwarming picture of him and his dad.

"Even though I have bigger feet, I'll never be able to fill his shoes. Love you dad and happy Father's Day!"

Evangelist Franklin Graham tweeted, "Happy Father's Day! After all the yrs of making the 2 hr drive to visit w/my father on Sundays, it still feels a little strange not to do that today. I thank God for my father @BillyGraham & my mother, & for the fact that they raised us in a Christian home w/Jesus at the center."

Former NFL player and Super Bowl champion Benjamin Watson posted a video highlighting the importance of dads.

"Fathers are essential to the mental, spiritual, emotional and physical health of life's greatest gifts, our children. Celebrating the impact and legacy of these courageous men. Happy #FathersDay weekend!"

Bishop TD Jakes honored dads during his Father's Day worship message, "The Legacy of Fatherhood."

President and CEO of CfaN, Daniel Kolenda tweeted, "Happy Father's Day! We respect and honor all of the fathers, spiritual fathers, and fathers to be. May God give you strength and bless your families! 'The righteous man walks in his integrity; His children are blessed after him.'" Proverbs 20:7

Happy Father's Day! We respect and honor all of the fathers, spiritual fathers, and fathers to be. May God give you strength and bless your families!

This Father's Day, celebrate our Heavenly Father and rejoice in His eternal love for us.

