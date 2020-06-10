CO Will Vote on Banning Late-Term Abortions, Thanks to Pro-Life Group

Pro-life advocates in Colorado collected enough signatures allowing voters to decide this November whether abortions at 22 weeks should be banned.

The group supporting the initiative, Due Date Too Late, proposed that it be illegal for anyone to perform a late-term abortion, except when the life of the mother is at risk.

Supporters tweeted, "#Initiative 120 to end late-term #abortion in #Colorado will be on the ballot in November! The SOS has certified 153,204 signatures and issued a Statement of Sufficiency. Thanks to all of our wonderful volunteers and partners! Now it's on to November!"

#Initiative120 to end late term #abortion in #Colorado will be on the ballot in November! The SoS has certified 153,204 signatures and issued a Statement of Sufficiency. Thanks to all of our wonderful volunteers and partners! Now it's on to November! — End Late-Term Abortion in CO (@DueDateTooLate) June 8, 2020

Also, the proposal includes disciplinary action against medical professionals who violate the order, which includes losing their license for three years.

During a radio interview, Due Date Too Late spokesperson Lauren Castillo explained that the commitment to their cause was volunteer-driven.

"It was just a huge movement that had a ton of momentum behind it," Castillo said. "It was by and large 99 percent of a volunteer effort which was incredible and has not been done before in our state. It's indicative of the amount of people who are committed to protecting these pre-born lives from late-term abortion."

In a press release, the group explained that they encountered difficulties obtaining the required signatures due to the shelter-in-place order.

"Circulating petitions in a very challenging COVID-19 environment, Due Date Too Late volunteers exceeded all expectations for signatures gathered as Democrat and Unaffiliated voters joined to add thousands of signatures in a truly bipartisan effort."

Colorado is one of several states without time limits on when women can get an abortion.

