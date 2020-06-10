Cristobal Brings Thunderstorms, Heavy Rain and Leaves Severe Flooding as it Continues Across Midwest

The remnants of Tropical Storm Cristobal are moving across parts of the Midwest, unleashing heavy downpours, gusty winds, and leaving behind flooding in its wake.

Heavy rains hit Missouri Wednesday morning before sweeping across Illinois. High winds caused downed trees and knocked out power to nearly 20,000 customers in Chicago.

The National Weather Service says Cristobal may produce flash flooding and isolated river flooding as its torrential rains continue.

Cristobal is only the fourth tropical system to have tracked across Wisconsin in recent history.

"I can't believe this, it's something new for Wisconsin," said local Rich Ortiz.

Tony Ramos, who visits the Lake Michigan shoreline every day, said these weather conditions are unusual for this area.

"This is so rare for the Midwest," he said. "I don't know if people have seen the movie Twister...yeah it's pretty windy."

Weather officials predict dangerous conditions Wednesday night that could bring wind and waves up to 10 feet high.

Cristobal made landfall on the Louisiana coast Sunday, packing 50 mph winds and spinning dangerous weather as far east as northern Florida, where it spawned a tornado that uprooted trees and downed power lines.

Tropical Storm #Cristobal has put much of Grand Isle, LA under water which "backed" in from Barataria Bay. The pumps that aren't submerged are up and running but it may take several days to get all of it off the streets. We're live on @weatherchannel #Flood @NWSNewOrleans pic.twitter.com/ZRqDBQlc8K — Mike Seidel (@mikeseidel) June 7, 2020

The storm continued to wreak havoc where flooding was reported throughout Mississippi. A tornado made landfall in Orlando, FL, along with several smaller tornadoes touching down in the northern part of the Sunshine State.

A tornado that touched down in Orlando was part of #Cristobal’s outer bands. Florida has been dealing with a ton of pop up severe storms today. Watch: https://t.co/yyVxWxd78X — Niki Budnick (@nikileighbuds) June 7, 2020

In May, forecasters at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) predicted as many as 19 named storms would form this year with as many as 10 possibly reaching hurricane strength.

