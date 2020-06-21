Deputy Saves BLM Protester's Dying Child in Dramatic Video

In the midst of unprecedented protests nationwide against the men and women who serve as police officers, incidents continue to happen and police continue to be called on in times of trouble.

That was no different for a Palmdale, California mother whose 11-month old child “got sick and lost consciousness.” The mother and another woman, who were attending a Black Lives Matter protest, rushed to seek assistance from a nearby police officer.

Video of the dramatic scene was posted by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department:

The incident took place on May 31st in the days shortly after the George Floyd murder took place and tensions were extremely high.

According to NBC4, the women ran to the deputy who was in a parking lot nearby. Deputy Cameron Kinsey then began attempting to dislodge whatever was in the baby’s mouth, before finally issuing several blows to the baby’s back, which ultimately succeeded and saved the baby’s life.

Turns out the child had swallowed a coin, which became stuck in its airway.

Kinsey was asked about the protest and according to TheBlaze, his response was succinct:

“None of that other stuff matters, just the baby.”

