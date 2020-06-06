Facebook Removes Moms' Group For Speaking Out Against Drag Queen Story Hour

Facebook has shut down a conservative social media group that opposes drag queen story hour for the third time, earlier this week.

500 Mom Strong was started by Anna Bohach to combat the drag queen story hour at her local library in Spokane, Washington, according to the group's website.

But since the group's creation last year it was been removed by Facebook three times.

Bohach told LifeSite News that the Facebook page was removed on June 1 because it was considered "transphobic" and violated the community standards.

Bohach's first page, "500 Mom Strong" was moved from the platform in July 2019. She created a second page called "500 Mom Stronger", but that was removed in February.

"Meanwhile, the page 500 Drag Queen Strong that is affiliated with and fully supports Antifa and violence is up and running with impunity," she wrote in a Facebook post.

Bohach believes Drag Queen Story Hour is a mockery of femininity.

"Drag Queens are very offensive to women. They are hyper-sexualized caricatures of women," she wrote on 500momstrong.org. "They mock women and debase our womanhood and femininity."

500 Mom Strong still has a private group account with 611 members.

"We have no plans to slow down or stop our activism," Bohach said.