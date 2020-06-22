Fresh from Upbeat Rally, Trump Returns to Political Firestorm in Washington

After a successful campaign rally in Oklahoma, President Trump returned to a political firestorm in Washington.

A federal judge ruled that an explosive new book written by former National Security Adviser John Bolton can be released. And Democrats were outraged when they learned that Attorney General William Barr had fired a federal prosecutor who is investigating the president and some of his allies

In Tulsa, the president blamed the media for spreading fear and negativity about the rally and he said protestors outside blocked access to the arena which lead to a smaller than expected crowd and empty seats.

"You are warriors, thank you," Trump said. "We had some very bad people outside. They were doing bad things. I stand before you today to declare the silent majority is stronger than ever before."

The silent majority is the least of the president's concerns this week. A federal judge ruled that the book, The Room Where it Happened written by Bolton can be released.

In an exclusive interview with ABC News’s Martha Raddatz, Bolton accused Trump of putting his own interests ahead of the country's.

"He was so focused on the re-election that longer-term considerations fell by the wayside," Bolton insisted.

Bolton also slammed Trump on his negotiations with North Korea and Russia’s President Putin.

"I think Putin thinks he can play him like a fiddle," Bolton explained.

In his ruling, the judge said Bolton gambled with national security and opened himself to civil and potential criminal liability.

But drafts of the book are already in the hands of the media, and there's no calling them back.

The president said Bolton's book is full of lies and he may be prosecuted for revealing classified information.

Bolton said he's confident there's no classified information in the book.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) said Bolton should have appeared when given a chance to testify before the House last year.

"For $29.95 he can monetize his national security clearance, but under oath, he would have had an opportunity to answer questions and not just make assertions," said Scott.

Meanwhile, at the Department of Justice, political fallout for the president and the attorney general over the firing of the federal prosecutor for the southern district of New York.

Geoffrey Berman sent the president's personal attorney, Michael Cohen, to prison and was looking into current Trump lawyer Rudy Guiliani for his work investigating Hunter Biden and his dealings in Ukraine.

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Gerald Nadler (D-NY) says Attorney General Barr deserves to be impeached for doing the president's bidding.

President Trump denied involvement in Berman's firing and said, "That's all up to the attorney general. Attorney General Barr is working on that. So, that's really up to him. I'm not involved."

The President's critics say he's been pushing for Berman's firing for months. Nadler's committee will investigate.

So, a long hot summer with a politically-charged atmosphere is expected in Washington. All of this of course comes as Attorney General Barr says prosecutor John Durham is likely to reveal by the end of summer, details of his investigation into Crossfire Hurricane. That was the FBI's surveillance operation of the 2016 Trump campaign.

