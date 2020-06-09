George Floyd Being Laid to Rest in Hometown of Houston After Private Memorial Service

George Floyd is being laid to rest next to his mother today at Houston Memorial Gardens in Pearland, Texas.

His body arrived in Houston on Saturday at 9:40 p.m. and was taken to Fort Bend Memorial Planning Center by the Houston Police Department.

Floyd, 46, died on May 25 in Minneapolis while being held down by a white police officer. Video from a bystander taken outside a local grocery store captured the officer pressing his knee on Floyd's neck.

"It just hurts," said Philonise Floyd, George Floyd's brother. "We will get justice. We will get it. We will not let this door close."

Thousands of mourners paid respect to Floyd during a six-hour public viewing on Monday in Houston. Those attending the memorial service included former Vice President Joe Biden and Gov. Greg Abbott (R-TX).

The Floyd family invited Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee, Reverend Al Sharpton, Congressman Al Green, Bishop James Dixon to attend today's service. Rev. Sharpton will deliver the eulogy.

Although Tuesday's burial is for family and invited guests only, officials expect a large turnout of mourners wishing to honor Floyd before he reaches his final resting place.

The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Central time at Fountain of Praise Church. After that, a procession carrying Floyd's body will go directly from the church to the cemetery.

Watch the live memorial service in Houston below:

