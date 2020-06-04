'Get Your Knee Off Our Necks!' George Floyd Mourned in Memorial at Minneapolis Christian University

ABOVE: Pastor Rich Wilkinson, chancellor of North Central University, talks to CBN News about why the Christian school was chosen for George Floyd's first memorial service.

A memorial service for George Floyd was held Thursday afternoon in Minneapolis, MN, at a Christian school called North Central University.

Floyd, 46, died after a police officer kneeled on his neck for an extended period of time during an arrest, cutting off his ability to breathe. The senseless death has sparked protests across the US and around the world about police brutality and racism.

The private memorial service was live-streamed from the university's sanctuary. It is the first of three memorials set for three cities over six days.

Just a few blocks away from the sanctuary, a judge set bail at $750,000 each for the three fired Minneapolis police officers charged with aiding and abetting murder in Floyd's death.

Al Sharpton, the founder, and president of the National Action Network delivered the eulogy at Floyd's memorial. He announced there will be a march on Washington at the end of August to call for change in the justice system.

"George Floyd's story has been the story of black folks. Because ever since 401 years ago, the reason we could never be who we wanted and dreamed to be is you kept your knee on our neck," Sharpton said. "It's time for us to stand up in George's name and say, 'Get your knee off our necks!'"

Sharpton vowed a movement to "change the whole system of justice."

"Time is out for not holding you accountable! Time is out for you making excuses! Time is out for you trying to stall! Time is out for empty words and empty promises! Time is out for you filibustering and trying to stall the arm of justice!" he said.

Attending the services were the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, and members of Congress, including Reps. Ilhan Omar, Sheila Jackson-Lee, and Ayana Pressley. Among the celebrities in attendance were T.I., Ludacris, Tyrese Gibson, Kevin Hart, Tiffany Haddish and Marsai Martin.

"All these people came to see my brother," Philones Floyd told the crowd at the memorial in awe as he recounted their childhoods playing catch and eating banana-mayonnaise sandwiches.

"That's amazing to me that he touched so many people's hearts because he touched our hearts," he said.

After the Minneapolis memorial, Floyd's body will go to Raeford, NC, where he was born, for a public viewing and private family service on Saturday.

Then, a public viewing will be held Monday in Houston, where he was raised and lived most of his life. That will be followed by a 500-person service Tuesday at the Fountain of Praise church.

Speaking on TBN Wednesday night on the pre-taped program "Praise", Rich Wilkerson, who is the chancellor of North Central as well as being one of the pastors of Trinity Church in Miami, FL, commented on racism in America.

"I want to say this to all of my white brothers and sisters that are watching. My people of Trinity Church (a predominantly black and immigrant congregation) by and large do not have a sense of patriotism," he told program host Clifton Davis. "They don't get it. They just don't get it. Their ancestors came over in slave ships."

"This is a systemic white cultural issue that is promoted on to people of race," he explained. "And until we break down and humble ourselves, and just shut up. Don't talk! Listen!" Wilkerson exclaimed. "And ask God, 'God how could I change?' Not how they shouldn't have done that. They shouldn't have done this. Stop! How can I just listen? And how can I personally change? How can this change on my watch in my little world?"

In a statement posted to the university's website, the school said they were honored to serve as the location for the Minneapolis funeral service for Floyd.

"As a Christian university situated in the heart of Minneapolis, we strive to be good citizens and good neighbors. Our hope is that our sanctuary will provide a space of welcome and warmth for Mr. Floyd's loved ones and their guests during this time of remembrance and worship," the school said.

Founded in 1930, North Central University (NCU) is a private university in the heart of downtown Minneapolis serving 1,200 students through 60 undergraduate areas of study on its Minneapolis campus, PSEO, online, and on-site master's degrees, online undergraduate degrees, and Academic Partner sites throughout the U.S.