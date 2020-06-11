Historic Monuments Toppled by Protesters, NASCAR Bans Display of Confederate Battle Flag

Worldwide fallout grows from the protests following George Floyd's alleged police-involved killing on May 25. Historic monuments are now being toppled because of their alleged racist roots and a major professional sport bans the display of the Confederate battle flag.

In Richmond, VA, a statue of Jefferson Davis, the president of the Confederacy, was toppled Wednesday night just before 11:00 pm.

"Young people, in particular, are starting to stand up and say, 'We're not going to take this anymore' and I think it's awesome," said Richmond resident Margaret Murphy. "It's going to bring a lot of good change."

A day before, demonstrators submerged a statue of Christopher Columbus into a lake at Richmond's Byrd Park.

The Robert E. Lee Monument is next, but it will be handled professionally if protestors can prolong their patience.

"I am directing the Department of General Services to remove the statue of Robert E. Lee as soon as possible," said Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam. "It will go into storage and we will work with the community to determine its future."

In Portsmouth, VA, four statues that were a part of a Confederate monument came down. Other monuments in Minneapolis, and in Houston, Texas, were torn down or defaced.

The movement even reaching Capitol Hill where House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is calling for the removal of nearly a dozen Confederate statues from the halls of Congress.

President Trump is taking a different stance, saying "No" to renaming military bases named after Confederate officers, such as Fort Bragg in North Carolina and Fort Benning in Georgia, even though top military leaders are open to the idea.

The White House press secretary read a statement directly from the president.

"My administration will not even consider the renaming of these magnificent and fabled military installations." Kayleigh McEnany read. "Our history as the greatest nation in the world will not be tampered with. Respect our military."

Meanwhile, we've not only seen perceived symbols of racism coming down domestically but also internationally like in Bristol located in the United Kingdom.

"We cannot afford politicians that refuse to understand the populations that they've been tasked with leading," said Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees. "Otherwise, you end up with a 'Trumpian' approach, which is all about dominating and militarizing your streets."

From NASCAR, a major sport born in the south, a move to ban the display of the Confederate battle flag.

"That's a symbol of hate and it brings back so many bad memories," said NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace. "Signs of oppression from way back when and it just -- there's no good that comes with that flag. And that's the message we're trying to get across."

It's a clarion call around the world that there's a movement that is gaining, not losing strength.

