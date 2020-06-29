Iran Issues Arrest Warrant for Trump in Death of Terrorist Mastermind Soleimani

Iran has issued an arrest warrant for President Donald Trump, and the radical Islamic regime wants the International Criminal Police Organization (INTERPOL) to help carry it out.

The Associated Press reports Iran issued the warrant for Trump and dozens of others involved in the drone strike that killed top Iranian terrorist mastermind Gen. Qassem Soleimani while he was visiting Baghdad. Iran's warrants reportedly cite murder and terrorism charges.

INTERPOL has announced it will not assist Iran, citing its policy against any "intervention or activities of a political nature."

Brian Hook, the US special representative for Iran, called the warrant "a propaganda stunt that no one takes seriously and makes the Iranians look foolish."

In January, the US killed Soleimani who oversaw the Revolutionary Guard's expeditionary Quds Force – a radical military wing that helped to kill US troops in Iraq. The strike on Soleimani came after months of rising tensions between the two countries and President Trump's decision to withdraw the US from the flawed Iran nuclear deal.

While the arrest warrant stands virtually no chance of being carried out, it does underscore those tensions. Monday, an Iranian prosecutor said the regime would continue to pursue Trump's prosecution even after his presidency ends.