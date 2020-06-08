Murder Charge Filed Against 24-Year-Old Man in the Killing of Retired St. Louis Police Captain

Police have arrested and charged a man in connection with the death of a retired St. Louis, MO police captain.

David Dorn was shot and killed in front of a pawn shop in St. Louis on June 2. He was a friend of the shop's owner and frequently checked on it when alarms went off.

Stephan Cannon was charged with first-degree murder and being held without bond, according to WBNS-TV.

Surveillance footage captured the 24-year-old entering the pawnshop and then leaving with several televisions. The video also shows Cannon leaving the store and approaching Dorn with a gun in his hand.

"It is apparent from the surveillance that at the time the shots were fired, Cannon was the only person standing at that corner," the charging documents note. "Once Dorn has been shot and falls to the ground, Cannon can be seen approaching the door to the pawnshop."

And police found a television that was taken from the pawnshop inside Cannon's residence during the arrest.

"Based upon the diligent work of the police department, collaboration with the Circuit Attorney's Office, and the cooperation from the outraged community, we have issued charges for the tragic murder of former Captain David Dorn," a statement from the Circuit Attorney's Office said.

Dorn, 77, joined the police academy in November 1969 and graduated in May 1970. He was assigned to patrol support when he retired from the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department in October 2007.

A GoFundMe was organized in honor of Dorn and has raised $358,174 which will go to assist Dorn's family.

Please keep the Dorn family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.

