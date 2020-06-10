New Police Reform Bill in Congress, George Floyd's Brother to Testify

The House Judiciary Committee is holding a hearing on police brutality today where 12 witnesses are set to testify, including George Floyd's brother.

Philonise Floyd spoke at his brother's emotional funeral in Houston on Tuesday. "I believe, I believe that a change is gonna come. I want justice for my brother. My big brother," he said.

Today's hearing on Capitol Hill comes after Democrats introduced a major police reform bill. Congressional Republicans are working with the White House on their own measures.

Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) was tasked by Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) to lead a group of senators in developing police reform legislation.

"I have asked Senator Tim Scott to lead a group that is working on a proposal to allow us to respond to the obvious racial discrimination that we have seen on full display on our television screens over the last two weeks," McConnell said.

"I think the best way for the Senate Republicans to go forward on this is to listen to one of our own, who's had these experiences — he's had them since he's been in the United States Senate," McConnell said of Scott.

Scott's group includes Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC), Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Sen. John Cornyn (R-TX), Sen. Ben Sasse (R-NE) and Sen. James Lankford (R-OK).

On Tuesday, McConnell said Republicans would decide when to proceed legislatively after Scott and his group submit their proposals.

Scott mentioned the GOP bill could include recommendations for additional police training, re-examining no-knock warrants, and funding for police body cameras.

Meanwhile, more details are emerging over the history between George Floyd and Derek Chauvin, the former police officer charged with his murder.

David Pinney, a former nightclub co-worker of both Floyd and Chauvin, said the two men bumped heads when they both worked security at a nightclub.

Pinney told CBS News they had a history of friction. He says it had a lot do with Chauvin being "extremely aggressive within the club with some of the patrons".

CBS adds that the Floyd family believes that what happened on May 25 was in part personal for Chauvin.vThe club's owner also told CBS that she thinks Chauvin was afraid and intimidated by black people.

But, some officers are pushing back against the portrayal of the police as abusers.

Mike O'Meara, president of the New York Police Benevolent Association said, "I am not Derek Chauvin. They are not him. He killed someone. We didn't. We are restrained, and you know what, I'm saying this to all the cops here because you know what? Everybody's trying to shame us. The legislators, the press, everybody's trying to shame us into being embarrassed about our profession."

"Well, you know what. This isn't stained by someone in Minneapolis," O'Meara concluded. "Stop treating us like animals and thugs, and start treating us with some respect."

Meanwhile, New York's legislature is moving to change a law that keeps police disciplinary records secret.

