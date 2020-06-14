Pastor Vows to Fight Against Anyone Who Teaches Adopted Son 'to Be Suspicious of His Father Because He is White'

Pastor Jeff Durbin in Arizona recently adopted a son who was diagnosed in utero with stage 4 spina bifida in the womb. After a “miracle” the baby was born healthy and with no signs of the illness whatsoever, which made for quite a story on its own.

Nearly 6 months later, this miracle baby has become intertwined part of the Durbin family. So much so that Durbin strongly rebuked anyone whose words or agenda would serve to “teach (his son) to be suspicious of his father because he is white.”

The baby is mixed race, part Iranian and Guatemalan, and Durbin vehemently disagrees with the idea that “being the color God made me (or him) means I am (or he is) inherently guilty or condemned” and added that he will fight that idea to his “last breath.”

Check out Durbin’s full statement below:

Pastor Durbin leads several ministries, including Apologia Church and End Abortion Now. He is the host of several podcasts and frequent livestream videos protesting in front of abortion clinics.

EDITOR'S NOTE: We encourage readers who wish to comment on our stories to do so through our Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, and Instagram accounts. God bless you and keep you in His truth.

STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE FREE CBN NEWS APP!

Click Here Get the App with Special Alerts on Breaking News and Live Events!