PraiseLive's Graduation 2020 Virtual Ceremony Airs Saturday, Honoring Seniors Around the World

Graduating seniors from all over the world will be honored during a virtual graduation Saturday.

PraiseLive's Graduation 2020 online celebration will include Christian music artists Tauren Wells and Mandisa. Global ministry leaders Andrew & Wendy Palau will speak during the event, along with Heisman Trophy winner and former professional basketball player Charlie Ward.

Students wishing to be recognized during the virtual ceremony can register here and fill out a short survey.

The graduation begins at 11:00 a.m. Central time and can be viewed through various sources:

•Watch Facebook Live on the praiseLive Facebook Page and chat with afternoon host Chaz in Minneapolis & Africa Director Joseph in Ghana

•Download the praiseLive App for Android or Apple

•Stream online at praiseLive.org

•Enable praiseLive on Alexa ("Alexa, open praise Live")

