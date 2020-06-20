President Trump Re-Starts Campaign with Tulsa Rally

In his first campaign rally since March, President Donald Trump portrayed the 2020 election as a choice between law and order and surrender to lawless left-wing activists.

"The choice in 2020 is very simple, do you want to bow before the left-wing mob or do you want to stand up tall and proud as Americans," he told thousands of supporters in Tulsa's BOK Center.

In the wake of the killing of George Floyd, America's cities have been rocked by protests, which have turned into rioting, destruction, and looting in many places. Floyd, an African-American man, died after a Minneapolis police officer kneeled on his neck for more than eight minutes, while three other officers stood by.

Trump blasted Democrat leaders who he said did not take quick, forceful action to put down those protests and said if their party comes to power, "the rioters will be in charge."

He pointed to Seattle, where activists have taken over a section of the city.

"In Seattle, the Democratic Mayor and the Democratic City Council have surrendered six city blocks," Trump said. He then criticized Washington Governor Jay Inslee for not calling in the National Guard and said, "Gov. Inslee, I'll help you do whatever you want."

The president then listed his accomplishments as president, including appointing a record number of judges to the federal courts and two Supreme Court Justices, Neil Gorsuch, and Brett Kavanaugh.

He also touted his tax cut for contributing to a strong economy and energy policies which he said, "turned us into the dominant energy superpower in the world."

All that changed when COVID-19 hit.

"We had the best numbers... the best employment numbers in history, the best stock market numbers in history," he said. "And then the plague came in."

The administration initiated a nation-wide stay at home policy to curb the spread of the disease, which the president said saved hundreds of thousands of lives, but devastated the economy.

Economists predict the economy could take years to recover, but with jobless rates falling the president predicted the economy will steadily improve through the rest of the year.

"Next year, if we don't do anything stupid on Nov. 3, we'll have the greatest economic year we've ever had," he said.

