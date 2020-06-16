The Police Shooting of Rayshard Brooks Means National Reform Is Now All But Certain 

There's fresh outrage over the fatal police shooting of a black man by police in Atlanta as new information emerged that the officer who shot and killed 27-year-old Rayshard Brooks had received a written reprimand in 2017 over use of force involving a firearm.

In the newly released 911 call that led up to the fatal shooting of Brooks in a Wendy's parking lot, a caller told police Brooks did not appear to have a weapon but seemed to be intoxicated.

Surveillance and police body camera footage showed police warning him, "We going to tase, we're going to tase you!"



As Brooks is seen running away, he can be seen pointing the stun gun he took from officers at Garrett Rolfe, who then fired three shots.

Brooks later died at the hospital, and that set off protests overnight in Atlanta.



Atlanta's mayor, Keisha Lance Bottoms, has ordered a list of new police procedures.

"I'm also requiring de-escalation generally and especially prior to the use of deadly force," Bottoms said.



The incident comes as the nation has been engulfed in protests over the killing of George Floyd and Washington is taking action. Democrats have already introduced a police reform bill and President Trump is expected to sign an executive order on police reforms today.

Commenting on the Brooks shooting, Trump said, "I thought it was a terrible. I'm not going to compare things, but I thought it was a terrible situation."



Trump's executive order would incentivize police agencies to adopt best practices on use of force, share information about officers' misconduct and use social workers in nonviolent situations.

Republicans are also expected to release a bill on police reform Wednesday.