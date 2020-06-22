Trump Administration Preparing for Possible Second Wave of COVID-19 Cases This Fall

The White House is preparing for a second wave of the coronavirus as states are showing an increase in people testing positive for the disease.

The Trump administration is stockpiling medical supplies and equipment in case there's a surge of COVID-19 cases during the fall.

White House adviser Peter Navarro told CNN's Jake Tapper on "State of the Union" that the administration is preparing for another possible outbreak.

"We are filling the stockpile in anticipation of a possible problem in the fall," Navarro said. "We are doing everything we can beneath the surface, working as hard as we possibly can. You prepare for what can possibly happen. I'm not saying it's going to happen, but of course, you prepare."

Data from John Hopkins University shows there are more than 2.2 million COVID-19 cases in the US and nearly 120,000 reported deaths.

On Monday, President Trump tweeted that testing in the US is higher, therefore it looks like we have more cases.

"Our Coronavirus testing is so much greater (25 million tests) and so much more advanced, that it makes us look like we have more cases, especially proportionally than other countries. My message on that is very clear!"

At least 11 states set record highs in cases this past weekend and hospitalizations are up in at least 17 states.

The former head of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Dr. Scott Gottlieb warns that certain states in the South could see a rapid increase in the number of confirmed cases.

During an interview with CBS's "Face the Nation," Gottlieb said he's concerned that Texas, Florida, Alabama, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Arizona are "going to tip over into exponential growth" in the coming week.

"The challenge with exponential growth is everything looks okay until suddenly it doesn't, so this is something that has to be a concern of everyone that's been watching this," Gottlieb said.

In Florida, more than half of the Sunshine State's reported cases this past Saturday were patients under the age of 35.

Other states that have seen a surge in COVID-19 cases are requiring face masks or coverings to be worn in public, along with adhering to the social distancing guidelines.

Gottlieb said that wearing a mask is a "simple intervention."

"It's something that we can do collectively to try to reduce the spread," he said. "It's really all we have and it's not a very robust tool at that. But it's a tool that we have and it's a tool that's been demonstrated to have an impact if everyone does it or if most people do it."

