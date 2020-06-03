Trump Pulling GOP Convention Out of North Carolina - Now What?

President Trump is looking for a new state to host this summer's Republican National Convention (RNC).

The decision comes after North Carolina refused to guarantee the event could be held in Charlotte without restrictions because of concerns over the coronavirus outbreak.

A city councilman in Charlotte, NC, told President Trump last week that it would be irresponsible to say that safety and crowd size restrictions at the Republican convention could be insured.

"There's no way for the governor at this point to say he could have an arena full of people or that Charlotte could have 50,000 people coming into town for any event," Charlotte City Councilman Larken Egleston told CNN.



In a series of tweets, the president expressed his disappointment over the change of plans, saying he's now pursuing a new location.

"Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State."

Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena - Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

...millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

In a letter, the RNC explained that it does not have "solid guidelines from the State and cannot in good faith, ask thousands of visitors to begin paying deposits and making travel plans without knowing the full commitment of the Governor, elected officials and other stakeholders in supporting the Convention."

The RNC offered a series of safety protocols for Gov. Cooper to review which included pre-travel health surveys, thermal scans, a large quantity of hand sanitizer, and those attending the convention would have to pass a medical checkup before entering the arena.

"The people of North Carolina do not know what the status of COVID-19 will be in August," Cooper responded.

Meanwhile, the Republican governors of Georgia and Florida have shown interest in bringing the convention to their states, and The Hill reports that RNC officials are also scouting out Nashville, TN as a possible option.

Democrats are expected to hold their national convention at the Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin during the week of August 17, although that may turn out to be a virtual convention.

