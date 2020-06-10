'We're Meeting In-Person This Sunday': Churches Fight 'Petty Tyrants' in Reopening Battles from NJ to MA

New battles over religious freedom are unfolding in the northeast where Christians and other faith groups are fighting for their First Amendment right to assemble from Massachusetts to New Jersey.

In New Jersey, COVID-19 shutdowns sparked a federal religious liberty lawsuit against Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy.

The Thomas More Society has sued Murphy on behalf of a Jewish rabbi and a Catholic priest, who allege their religious rights were violated with the issuing and selective enforcement of the Garden State's COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.

On Tuesday, attorneys for the national non-profit public interest law firm issued a response to the news that Murphy is claiming to lift the stay-home orders that have been in place since mid-March. He is still limiting indoor gatherings to 25% of a building's capacity or 50 people total.

"With his stay-home orders, Governor Murphy ripped away the Constitutional rights of the people of New Jersey," said Thomas More Society Special Counsel Christopher Ferrara. "With his latest edict, he is deigning to restore them one drip at a time, as with an eyedropper. Governors may not be allowed to act like petty tyrants – they must be held accountable. Our lawsuit seeks to be the catalyst that will end New Jersey's experiment in absolute monarchy."

'Restrictions Would Prevent Even Jesus and the 12 Disciples from Lawfully Gathering'

Meanwhile, First Liberty Institute and the Massachusetts Family Institute sent a letter Wednesday to Somerville, MA, Mayor Joseph Curtatone informing him that several churches in the city will immediately resume in-person church services this Sunday, June 14.

According to First Liberty, despite Governor Baker's clear direction, Mayor Curtatone arbitrarily requires all places of worship in Somerville to limit attendance to no more than 10 congregants.

On May 18, 2020, Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker issued Order 33 providing that churches and other places of worship "may open their premises to workers . . . and the public" so long as such places of worship followed specific health and safety guidelines and limit to 40 percent occupancy. Further, Baker's order clearly states that "no municipal or other local authority should adopt or enforce any workplace health or safety rule to address COVID-19 that is in addition to, stricter than, or otherwise in conflict with any COVID-19 workplace safety rule adopted in Order 33."

The letter was sent on behalf of four churches represented by First Liberty, which include Igreja Comunidade Batista Shalom Internacional, Christian Fellowship of Boston, International Church, and Safe House Baptist Church.

"Mayor Curtatone's restrictions on churches would prevent even Jesus and the twelve disciples from lawfully gathering in Somerville," said Jeremy Dys, special counsel for Litigation and Communications for First Liberty Institute. "If thousands of people can peacefully protest in the streets under the First Amendment, certainly churches are able to safely resume in-person religious gatherings."

"It is time for government officials to stop these discriminatory orders that single out churches," Andrew Beckwith of the Massachusetts Family Institute said. "Churches in Massachusetts are vital to our communities and just want to be treated with respect and fairness."

According to the four-page plan submitted to Mayor Curtatone by Somerville area churches on Wednesday, they will meet in-person this Sunday under 40% of their maximum permitted occupancy level. Masks or face coverings will be required for those attending and persons not of the same immediate household will be required to remain at least 6 feet apart at all times.

The churches will also instruct members and staff that if they are feeling sick or have been exposed to someone with confirmed or suspected COVID-19 that they should not attend in-person.

