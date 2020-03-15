Autumn Miles Ministries Calls for Nationwide Day of Fasting, Prayer to End Coronavirus

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, panic has set in across the nation.

Christian author and speaker Autumn Miles of Autumn Miles Ministries is calling for people to replace their fears with faith and join her for a nationwide day of fasting and prayer on March 20.

"Throughout the Bible, we see examples of fasting in times of crisis," Miles said. "We talk a lot about the faith of a mustard seed being able to move mountains, but we rarely talk about the next statement in that passage, which says 'this kind of faith does not go out except by prayer and fasting.'"

Miles is urging Americans to focus on fasting and prayer rather than panic. She believes now is the time to make sacrifices and rely on our faith in Jesus Christ to get us through this crisis.

"Fasting is our secret weapon of prayer," Miles said. "Fasting produces supernatural things in us and for us. I can't explain it, except to say that God moves when we sacrifice for him. And if there was ever a time we needed God to move in a mighty way, it's now."

On March 20, Miles will assist individuals participating in the day of fasting and prayer by providing them with particular scriptures to pray during the day.

Also, she will lead corporate times of prayers online through Facebook Live.

All those who are fasting will be inspired to pray for a complete end to the expansion of the coronavirus, recovery for those presently affected, and for the illnesses impact on the global situation to be overturned.

To sign up, visit www.autumnmiles.com.

"I'm encouraging every Christian in this nation and across the world to fast Biblically from all food or drink except water," said Autumn. "Just fasting from luxuries like social media is not really a sacrifice. When you are desperate for God to move, you sacrifice based on the severity of that need."

We are all encouraged to lean on our Father to find peace and hope during these trying times.