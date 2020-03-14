Rick Warren to Address Nation on Coronavirus Crisis

As the world grapples with the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Rick Warren, pastor of Saddleback Church and best-selling author of “The Purpose Driven Life,” will share a special message, “What to Do in a Crisis: Our Response to the Coronavirus.”

“The purpose of this message is to give everyone hope and encouragement to confront their fears in these anxious days,” said Warren.

During the address, Warren will review simple measures individuals can take to protect themselves and others from getting the COVID-19 virus, provide tools to guard from feeling overwhelmed by worry and stress, and explain three immediate ways one can serve their community during this crisis.

“Every crisis in our world is an open door to show God's love,” said Warren. “While the current environment around the nation is one of fear, God is in control. Now, more than ever is an opportunity for the Church to outshine the darkness and serve people in pain.”

BELOW: WATCH RICK WARREN'S ADDRESS TO THE NATION: