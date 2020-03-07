Eric Metaxas Will Be 2020 Commencement Speaker at Regent University

Christian radio host and best-selling author Eric Metaxas will be the commencement keynote speaker at Regent University on May 9.

Dr. M.G. "Pat" Robertson, founder, chancellor and CEO of Regent said, "We look forward to welcoming Eric Metaxas to Regent University. It will be wonderful for our graduates to hear from such an exemplary Christian leader who has impacted the world for Christ."

Metaxas is a well-known orator, speaking to audiences at the National Prayer Breakfasts in both the United States and Canada, and serving as the moderator during multiple political debates.

He has written several No. 1 New York Times top-selling books, including Martin Luther, If You Can Keep It, and Bonhoeffer, and his books have been translated into more than 20 languages. Bonhoeffer was ranked No. 21 on Amazon's "Most Highlighted Books of All Time."

Also, Metaxas has produced several children's books and written for the classic Christian series VeggieTales. He has served as a commentator for national news outlets and hosts the Eric Metaxas Radio Show broadcast across the US.

Metaxas graduated from Yale University and carries honorary doctorate degrees from Hillsdale College, Liberty University, and Sewanee: The University of the South.

He received the Canterbury Medal by the Becket Fund for Religious Freedom and Human Life Review granted Metaxas and his wife with the "Great Defender of Life Award."

Metaxas and his family live in Manhattan, where he is also a Senior Fellow and Lecturer at the King's College in New York City.

To learn more about Eric Metaxas, visit Facebook.com/ericmetaxas, or Twitter .