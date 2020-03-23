Evangelist Nick Hall's 'The Bible Quarantine' Social Media Series Allows People to Stay Spiritually Connected

While families across the nation cope with quarantines and closures, one man has created a new social media series to help people stay connected with Christ.

Nick Hall, founder and chief communicator for the evangelistic movement PULSE, started "The Bible Quarantine" so that families can stay in contact with the church during this difficult season, Air1.com reports.

The series examines subjects like the meaning of church even when people are not physically meeting and how to handle our fears throughout the variations of change we encounter daily.

Hall said the episodes aim "to encourage you, make you laugh, and challenge you to make the most of this pause in our busy lives."

Episodes air every day at 9 pm ET on Instagram and Facebook and are between seven to eight minutes long.

Hall explained that this down time is a benefit for everyone and we should use it to our advantage.

"We have a choice," Hall said. "We can sit in fear or we can use this forced Sabbath as a time to slow down and come back to what matters."

The Bible Quarantine is just one resource that PULSE is offering so people can maintain their spiritual well-being.

PULSE also launched the mobile app Move Closer, a discipleship program geared towards bringing people together.

The app blends community and teaching to enable ordinary people to disciple one another.

And the app features devotionals, Scripture lesson plans and videos - inviting users into inspiring discussions on multiple topics.

Hall believes that God will reach us during this period of uncertainty but we must receive Him.

"I think God's Word is going to speak to us during this time and I believe this can be a life-defining season if we invite God in," Hall concluded.

GET YOUR FREE FACTSHEET Coronavirus: What You Need to Know