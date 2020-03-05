First US Coronavirus Death Confirmed Outside Washington State

WASHINGTON, DC – Health officials say a California man has died from coronavirus in the first US death outside the state of Washington. They say he was likely exposed on a cruise to Mexico that returned last month. California officials are now trying to track down other passengers and testing kits are being flown aboard the ship after new passengers complained of flu-like symptoms.

"The ship will not come onshore until we appropriately assess the passengers," California Governor Gavin Newsom said Wednesday.

Newsom has declared a state of emergency as the number of California cases surpasses 50 – the most in the country. Los Angeles County has also declared a local emergency.

"We need every tool at our disposal to make sure we're ready to support any coronavirus patient who is diagnosed and to prevent any further spread," said Hilda Solis, the LA County supervisor.

In New York, hundreds are under self-quarantine after family members and neighbors of a victim tested positive. Nationally, that brings the total number of cases to more than 150 in 17 states with 11 deaths.

Globally, though, the infection rates and death tolls are much higher. More than 95,000 people in at least 80 countries have been infected, and the latest reports show the death toll around 3,200.

GET YOUR FREE FACTSHEET

Coronavirus: What You Need to Know

Meanwhile, in the US Capitol, the House of Representatives has approved $8 billion in funding to fight the disease, including $3 billion for developing treatments. The bill now goes to the Senate where it's expected to pass.

The CDC is also expanding its guidelines on testing, allowing more people to get tested.

Vice President Mike Pence, who's overseeing the government's response to the outbreak, tried to reassure Americans Wednesday in a news conference with reporters.

"If you are a healthy American, the risk of contracting the coronavirus remains low," said Pence.

Pence said more than 1.5 million testing kits are being shipped across the country. He and members of his team are scheduled to travel to Washington state Thursday to meet with Governor Jay Inslee and health officials.

