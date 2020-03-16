Fun Entertainment Ideas to Help Your Family Ride Out the Coronavirus

Schools and daycare's are closing or scaling back across the country in an effort to avoid spreading the coronavirus.

Now parents are on the lookout for fun entertainment that will occupy children of all ages. While there are many, many options, CBN News has compiled a few ideas to help your family.

Outdoor Family Fun

Outdoor activities are a great way for kids to get exercise and fresh air, along with a boost in their happiness.

Regular walks, bike rides or jogging as a family can be a fun energy-releasing activity.

Parents can encourage their kids to be productive as well, by helping to rake leaves, pull weeds, and plant spring flowers.

Families looking for a little more adventure can go fishing or hiking together.

Teaching kids about gardening and growing foods in their own backyard can be exciting. If yard space is a challenge, bucket gardens on a patio are a great alternative.

Indoor Activities

Also there are many options for enjoying time together inside the house.

Families need to gauge what's age-appropriate for their own children, but television time can include watching films like Chronicles of Narnia, Overcomer, Pilgrim's Progress and CBN's Superbook Bible Stories for example.

Playing board games, building a jigsaw puzzle and having daily story time together are other ways to pass the time.

Indoor exercise time through a Smart TV or an app are playful activities - including karaoke in the living room.

Cooking and Craft Ideas

Creative time can be spent baking cookies or trying out a new family recipe together.

Enjoying arts and crafts, starting a painting project and working on home projects as a family are productive ways to spend the day. For young children, Play-Doh or coloring books can be fun and calming activities.

If children are dealing with fear, these types of simple, unplugged arts and crafts can be therapeutic.

Community Service

Community service projects are a great way to teach children about the world around them.

Picking up trash around the neighborhood is good for the environment and teaches kids about responsibility.

Virtual Activities

With today's technology, kids are able to take virtual field trips to almost anywhere.

With the use of web cams, kids can go to zoos, museums or aquariums located throughout different parts of the world.

And virtual tours offer lesson plans and book ideas to enhance the learning experience.

Keeping everyone entertained and active while schools are closed can help the entire family transition into at-home life.