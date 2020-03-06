Get Ready to 'Spring Forward' with Coming Shift to Daylight Savings

Time will not be on your side this weekend.

One less hour (of sleep) isn't the end of the world, but you may be a bit sleepier Sunday morning.

Time to abide by the adage to spring forward (though it's not yet spring). The shift from standard to daylight saving time comes at 2:00 am local time Sunday across most of the United States.

Although digital clocks, including your phone, should automatically reset, other clocks like in bedside alarms, should be reset one hour ahead before going to bed Saturday night.

Daylight will begin to last longer into the evening but the sun will take an hour longer to emerge in the morning.

No time change is observed in Hawaii, most of Arizona, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands, American Samoa, Guam and the Northern Marianas.

Standard time returns Nov. 1.

In the last three years, nine states have enacted legislation to provide for year-round daylight saving time, if Congress were to allow such a change. Full-time DST is not currently allowed by federal law and would require an act of Congress to make a change, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.

In 2020, 32 states are considering 77 bills concerning Daylight Saving Time (DST), including "carryover" bills from 2019, as well as new introductions.

Online: National Institute of Standards and Technology