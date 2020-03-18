In Supreme Court Clash Between Elites and Pro-Lifers, The Peaceful Will Win

COMMENTARY

On March 4, before Coronavirus concerns put a halt to many public gatherings, pro-life advocates and pro-abortion advocates converged on the steps of the Supreme Court to hold opposing rallies. Inside the Supreme Court, oral arguments were being heard in the case June Medical Services vs. Russo. The ruling in this case will determine whether or not the state of Louisiana can enforce Act 620, requiring abortionists to possess hospital admitting privileges. Doing so would hold them to the same standard of care expected from all physicians performing outpatient surgical procedures in the state.

The legislation is opposed by the abortion industry, which wants Louisiana abortionists to have a special exemption from these safety standards. Concerned lawmakers in Louisiana see this as an opportunity to protect women from an industry with a history of neglect and medical malpractice against women

The contrast between the two rallies outside of the Court was stark. At the pro-life rally, peaceful advocates heard from post-abortive women, mostly from Louisiana, who had been hurt by abortion. Organizational leaders urged continued vigilance and prayer for pregnant mothers and ending the destruction of children in the womb. Legislators -- including Senator Katrina Jackson, the Democrat who authored Act 620, underscored the need for Louisiana abortionists to have admitting privileges and recommitted themselves to defending children and women. It was widely acknowlegded by the speakers that every abortion procedure is a violent act that kills a child and wounds a mother psychologically, spiritually and sometimes physically.

A few yards away, the pro-abortion rally was led by a stream of powerful elites who spoke very little about the substance of Lousiana’s law or the case being heard by the Court. Instead, the activists spoke of abortion as a sacred right, untouchable by regulation and oversight, and an act of empowerment for a woman. On and on throughout the rally, abortion was cheered.

Abortion rally emcee Renee Bracey Sherman shouted, “Let’s hear it for for the people who have abortions!” A rally-goer told a journalist, “Abortion is f-----g cool.” Actress Busy Philipps, who is on the “creative council” of the Center for Reproductive Rights, angrily defended the abortion she underwent at 15, indicating that it was the reason for her material success today: “Here I was sitting in Los Angeles in my beautiful office of my own late-night talk show. Soon, I would be driving my hybrid car to my beautiful f-----g home to kiss my two beautiful and healthy children and my husband who had taken the year off to parent so I could focus on my career. And I have all of this -- all of it -- because, because, because I was allowed bodily autonomy at fifteen.” Philipps’ furious diatribe was met by cheers and applause from rally-goers.

Congresswoman Rashida Tlaib also took the stage at the pro-abortion rally, saying that women should use their bodies to “push back” against pro-life efforts: “The power that we have over our bodies to push back and use that power in saying enough is enough… I want you to know, there is more of us than them!”

At the same moment Tlaib spoke, NFL tight end for the New England Patriots Benjamin Watson joined the pro-life rally and shared that: “the most powerful thing we can do is to love others, and respect others.” Watson emphasized to pro-life rally-goers the compassionate approach of the pro-life movement, encouraging the pro-life advocates to use their efforts to create inroads, listen, and be sensitive to the pain of others. “[W]e do not engage in these sorts of things simply to win, we engage because we care about people’s hearts. So my challenge is to engage; to engage with people who don’t think like us... You will be surprised how many people walking around are hurting.”

Watson’s words brought perspective to the vitriol of the pro-abortion rally. The fury, anger, and even Chuck Schumer issuing threats, speak to the pain projected by abortion supporters -- especially those with unresolved abortion experiences. At the pro-life rally, post-abortive women who have been able to pursue healing from their guilt and shame shared a message of hope. The post-abortive women attended not for themselves, but for the women and children they hope will be protected from the pain and damage they and their children suffered. One post-abortive mother, Ashley, said: “I’m here today sharing my story because I don’t want any woman to be wounded and forsaken by the abortion industry like I was.”

Whereas the abortion rally cheered for the violence of abortion and emphasized the “autonomy” and “power” of women’s bodies to end a preborn child’s life, the pro-life rally defended the value of every human life and sought to extend hope and compassion to those who have been failed by the self-serving promises of the abortion industry.

The abortion industry propagates the lie that women succeed and societies flourish because of abortion. The reality is that authentic freedom and happiness cannot be bought with the blood of a child. The pro-life movement mourns the children killed in abortion and the women, men, families, and generations wounded by it. And, as the pro-life rally reminded America, the pro-life movement will never stop fighting to protect children and women from the lies, violence, and devastation of abortion and the abortion industry.



Lila Rose is the Founder and President of Live Action, a national pro-life nonprofit organization dedicated to ending abortion. Follow her on Twitter.