Is the Coronavirus Panic Warranted?

The cancellations and public reaction to the Coronavirus pandemic in America have been nothing short of unprecedented. Beloved, major sporting events are shutting down, people are being told to avoid large gatherings and only venture out if absolutely necessary.

TheBlaze’s Stu Burguiere joined Faithwire Managing Editor Dan Andros to analyze the reaction so far, see where it stacks up compared to similar large scale crises in recent history, and explain what we can expect to see in the days and weeks to come.

Watch it below, and don’t forget to subscribe to Faithwire’s YouTube channel for FREE because you put God FIRST, and so do we.