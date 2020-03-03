'It's Time to Hear Directly from Sec. Clinton': Judge Rules Hillary Clinton Can Be Deposed About Private Email Server

A federal judge on Monday granted a conservative watchdog group's request to have former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton sit in on a deposition and directly answer questions about her use of a private email server on which she handled government business.

US District Court Judge Royce C. Lamberth also ordered Judicial Watch's request to subpoena tech giant Google for all related documents associated with Clinton's emails during her tenure at the State Department.

"The Court is not confident that State currently possesses every Clinton email recovered by the FBI; even years after the FBI investigation," Lamberth said. "For this reason, the Court believes the subpoena would be worthwhile and may even uncover additional previously undisclosed emails."

Clinton has said she has already answered questions about her emails, including those raised during an FBI investigation amid the 2016 presidential election, but Lamberth contends in his ruling that her past responses were inadequate.

"As extensive as the existing record is, it does not sufficiently explain Secretary Clinton's state of mind when she decided it would be an acceptable practice to set up and use a private server to conduct State Department business," the judge said.

The federal court also found that Clinton's prior testimony, which was done through sworn written answers was not acceptable.

"The Court has considered the numerous times in which Secretary Clinton said she could not recall or remember certain details in her prior interrogatory answers. In a deposition, it is more likely that plaintiff's counsel could use documents and other testimony to attempt to refresh her recollection. And so, to avoid the unsatisfying and inefficient outcome of multiple rounds of fruitless interrogatories and move this almost six-year-old case closer to its conclusion, Judicial Watch will be permitted to clarify and further explore Secretary Clinton's answers in person and immediately after she gives them. The Court agrees with Judicial Watch – it is time to hear directly from Secretary Clinton," the ruling reads.

Monday's ruling comes in Judicial Watch's lawsuit that seeks records concerning "talking points or updates on the Benghazi attack" Judicial Watch v. U.S. Department of State (No. 1:14-cv-01242).

Five years ago, the conservative watchdog uncovered that the "talking points" which provided the basis for Susan Rice's false statements were created by the Obama White House. This Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) lawsuit led directly to the disclosure of the Clinton email system in 2015.

In December of 2018, Lamberth first ordered discovery into whether Clinton's use of a private email server was intended to stymie FOIA; whether the State Department's intent to settle this case in late 2014 and early 2015 amounted to bad faith; and whether the State Department has adequately searched for records responsive to Judicial Watch's request.

More Questions Than Answers

The court also authorized discovery into whether the Benghazi attack and resulting controversy motivated the cover-up of Clinton's emails. The court ruled that the Clinton email system was "one of the gravest modern offenses to government transparency."



Lambert, an appointee of former President Ronald Reagan, overruled Clinton's and the State and Justice Department's objections to limited additional discovery.

"Discovery up until this point has brought to light a noteworthy amount of relevant information, but Judicial Watch requests an additional round of discovery, and understandably so. With each passing round of discovery, the Court is left with more questions than answers," he wrote.

The judge also added that he's bothered by the fact that both the State Department and Department of Justice want to close discovery in this case.

"There is still more to learn. Even though many important questions remain unanswered, the Justice Department inexplicably still takes the position that the Court should close discovery and rule on dispositive motions. The Court is especially troubled by this," Lamberth wrote. "To argue that the Court now has enough information to determine whether State conducted an adequate search is preposterous, especially when considering State's deficient representations regarding the existence of additional Clinton emails. Instead, the Court will authorize a new round of discovery."

In addition, the court also ordered the deposition of Clinton's former Chief of Staff, Cheryl Mills and two other State Department officials.

The judge also ruled that even though Judicial Watch's attorneys cannot ask Clinton or Mills about their response to the 2012 Benghazi attack, they can ask about their knowledge of the existence of any emails, documents, or text messages related to the terrorist attack on US facilities in Libya.

On Sept. 11, 2012, members of the Islamic militant group Ansar al-Sharia attacked the US diplomatic compound and CIA annex, resulting in the deaths of US Ambassador to Libya J. Christopher Stevens, US Foreign Service Information Management Officer Sean Smith, and two CIA operatives, Glen Doherty and Tyrone Woods.

"Judicial Watch uncovered the Clinton email scandal and we're pleased that the court authorized us to depose Mrs. Clinton directly on her email conduct and how it impacted the people's 'right to know' under FOIA," Judicial Watch President Tom Fitton said.