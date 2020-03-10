Jeopardy! Wheel of Fortune, St. Patrick's Day Parade: Major Events Canceled or Modified Due to Coronavirus

As the coronavirus outbreak continues to spread, major events across the US are being canceled or modified to protect people.

Popular game shows like Jeopardy! and Wheel of Fortune are taping episodes without a studio audience, NBC News reports.

Management recognized that many of their audience members come from all over the world and travel by aircraft.

'Jeopardy!' and 'Wheel of Fortune' will not tape in front of a live audience for the foreseeable future "out of an abundance of caution," source close to the shows says. https://t.co/4oukm82Nhr — NBC News (@NBCNews) March 10, 2020

A church in Washington, DC canceled their services for the first time since the 1800's after a priest tested positive for the coronavirus. Rev. Timothy Cole with Christ Church in Georgetown became the first confirmed case in the district.

The Washington Post reports that an organist at Christ Church also tested positive for the virus.

BREAKING: A D.C. priest has Coronavirus. He offered communion and shook hands with more than 500 worshippers last week and on February 24th. All worshippers who visited the Christ Church in Georgetown must self-quarantine. Church is cancelled for the first time since the 1800's — Sam Sweeney (@SweeneyABC) March 9, 2020

And Boston's St. Patrick's Day parade that was scheduled for March 15 has been canceled.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh tweeted, "Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for 3/15/20, is being cancelled. This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy."

Boston's St. Patrick's Day Parade, scheduled for 3/15/20, is being cancelled. This decision is being made out of an abundance of caution to ensure that we are doing what is needed to keep the residents of Boston safe and healthy. pic.twitter.com/JzO9v4LZHH — Mayor Marty Walsh (@marty_walsh) March 9, 2020

Organizations are continuing to update their social media sites with news of cancellations and the precautions they are taking.

In a statement on their website, The Ivy League wrote that the upcoming Ivy League men's and women's basketball tournaments were canceled.

"We understand and share the disappointment with student-athletes, coaches and fans who will not be able to participate in these tournaments," Ivy League Executive Director Robin Harris said. "Regrettably, the information and recommendations presented to us from public health authorities and medical professionals have convinced us that this is the most prudent decision."

GET YOUR FREE FACTSHEET:

Coronavirus: What You Need to Know

The Navy Times is reporting that the public is banned from attending a Naval graduation in Great Lakes, Illinois where nearly 1,000 sailors are expected to graduate from boot camp.

Guest attendance was also suspended for Officer Candidate School graduations from other officer training programs.

Lt. Cmdr. Frederick Martin said they "will continue to monitor the situation and consult with medical experts to decide when it is appropriate to resume guest attendance at graduation ceremonies. There are currently no confirmed cases of COVID-19 among students at either command, and both have robust screening processes in place for those who arrive each week."

Stay with CBNNews.com for the latest on the coronavirus as we continue to provide updates here and on the CBN News Channel. For a programming schedule, click here.