Judges Side With Abortion Industry Despite COVID Crisis: 'It Speaks to the Stranglehold That the Abortion Lobby Has'

Federal judges in Texas, Alabama, and Ohio have temporarily blocked attempts to restrict abortions during the coronavirus outbreak.

Those rulings were handed down Monday as abortion providers in Iowa and Oklahoma have filed lawsuits to stop states from trying to temporarily close them.

They're trying to stop state officials from forbidding abortions as part of temporary policy changes implemented to restrict non-essential medical visits due to the outbreak.

Texas Judge Lee Yeakel showed his support for the abortion industry by issuing a temporary restraining order through April 13, Politico reports.

Alabama District Court Judge Myron Thompson postponed the state's abortion ban through April 6, while he hears arguments via video conference.

"The State's interest in immediate enforcement of the March 27 order - a broad mandate aimed primarily at preventing large social gatherings - against abortion providers does not based on the current record, outweigh plaintiffs' concerns," he said.

And a judge in Ohio ruled such orders are unconstitutional if they prohibit abortions.

Ohio Judge Michael Barrett sided with the abortion clinics, countering the state's ban and issuing a two-week temporary restraining order.

Ohio clinics that challenged the ban sued on Monday, arguing that "physicians credibly fear being immediately shut down and prosecuted if they continue to provide surgical abortions."

Mallory Quigley of the pro-life Susan B. Anthony List questions the decision and points to the politics of abortion.



"It's frustrating to see pro-abortion states stay so focused on abortion," Quigley told CBN News. "They've put such an emphasis on the taking of an unborn human life, and I think it speaks to the stranglehold that the abortion lobby has on so many in our nation's governments across the country."

