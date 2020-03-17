Ohio Officials Order Primary Polls Closed Over Coronavirus, but 3 States Are Still Voting Today

The state of Ohio is cancelling its presidential primary today after health officials ordered the polls closed over concerns related to the coronavirus.

Gov. Mike Dewine sought to delay the primary, but a judge blocked his request, forcing the order.

Louisiana, Georgia and Kentucky have postponed their presidential primaries to a later date this year in an effort to prevent spreading of the virus, CNN reports.

Wyoming Democratic Party Chairman Joe Barbuto announced last week that "the in-person portion" of the states' meetings were "suspended due to growing concern" over the public health crisis.

But Arizona, Florida and Illinois are going forward with their March 17th primaries. Joe Biden is favored to win over Bernie Sanders in all three states.

While some aspects of this political horse race are being delayed, one famous horse race is also being postponed.

An update was posted on The Kentucky Derby website early Tuesday morning explaining that the iconic event has been rescheduled to September 5.

The 146th Kentucky Derby was originally scheduled for May 2.

In a statement, Churchill Downs Incorporated CEO, Bill Carstanjen wrote, "The most recent developments have led us to make some very difficult, but we believe, necessary decisions and our hearts are with those who have been or continue to be affected by this pandemic."

"The safety and health of our guests, team members and participants remains our primary concern at Churchill Downs Racetrack."

This is the first time the Derby has been delayed since 1945 - after the government banned horse racing due to World War II.

On Monday, President Trump issued new guidelines for public gatherings - setting a limit of no more than 10 people for the next eight weeks.

"We've made the decision to toughen the guidelines and blunt the infection, now recommending all Americans work to engage in schooling from home, gathering in groups of no more than 10, avoid travel and eating and drinking in restaurants and public food courts," he said.

New safety measures continue to be released with the purpose of protecting the public and to prevent spreading of the coronavirus pandemic.