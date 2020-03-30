Operation Blessing Delivering Critical Supplies to First Responders, Medical Teams Battling COVID-19

CBN's Operation Blessing is doing its part to help protect police and first responders during the battle with the coronavirus.

Operation Blessing is in the process of delivering 670 sanitation kits and more than 19,000 N95 masks to public safety workers in Virginia, West Virginia, Florida and Texas.

These kits were provided by Home Depot and are filled with cleaning supplies to help first emergency teams stop the spread of the virus in their vehicles. Some of the critical items include disinfectant wipes, paper towels, and work gloves.

Portsmouth, VA Fire Chief James Hoffler said his department is grateful to receive these much-needed items.

"We are sworn to put ourselves between you and danger and that's what we do. To have someone look out for us is a pretty neat thing," he said.

Some of the donated masks will help medical facilities who have been impacted by the recent supply shortage.

Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and the Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters (CHKD) will each receive 1,000 masks.

Walt Soto, emergency manager for CHKD, explained that having these supplies donated is a true blessing.

"These masks are a critical contribution to our medical supplies in this very difficult time. There are shortages nationwide and community partners like Operation Blessing are an invaluable source of assistance in a time of need," he said.

The ministry is also handing out 30,000 pounds of food to 12 distribution centers throughout the Hampton Roads region of Virginia.

Operation Blessing is also helping in other countries and will continue monitoring this global pandemic to offer aid around the world.

You can donate to Operation Blessing's global aid efforts by clicking here.

