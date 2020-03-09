Operation Blessing Helps TN Tornado Victims Recover: 'Without You All, I Don't Know What We Would Do'

CBN's Operation Blessing is in Nashville assisting residents with recovery efforts after deadly tornadoes ripped through the community last week, devastating wide swaths of the region.

Volunteers came from all over to help and pray with those affected by the storms. Teams were assembled and took immediate action with clean-up operations in Davidson County.

Horace and Sheryn Temple were out of town when their home suffered severe damage from the storm.

Sheryn said neighbors, the community, and volunteers have been so supportive during this challenging time.

"It's wonderful, everybody is helping everybody. Without you all, I don't know what we would do," she said. "The Lord pulls you through it and He doesn't put anything on you that you can't handle."

The Temple's daughter, Michelle, was house-sitting with her dog when the tornado blew through. She knew that something was wrong when her dog started acting strangely.

"All the doors started shutting and slamming. I could hear glass flying around," she said. "I went back into a room and got on the other side of the bed, held him and me flat to the floor and just prayed that it was over."

Michelle and her dog were unharmed through the tornado. She is grateful for the assistance from all the volunteers.

"It's unbelievable the people that have come out and helped. It's truly been a humbling experience. There's no words to describe it, I'm so thankful for everybody. We are beyond blessed," Michelle added.

Operation Blessing is serving multiple counties throughout the Nashville area, partnering with churches like Cornerstone Church in Madison and Victory Baptist Church in Mount Juliet, TN.

OB even brought a generator to a church that lost power so they could continue running their daycare ministry for single working mothers.

The OB teams are delivering food, water and basic supplies to locals who have lost everything.

Please continue to pray for the neighborhoods, churches, and businesses in and around Nashville as they recover and rebuild from this tragic event.

Psalm 91 is a reminder that there is hope in our God.

Whoever dwells in the shelter of the Most High will rest in the shadow of the Almighty. I will say of the Lord, "He is my refuge and my fortress, my God, in whom I trust."

With the cleanup underway, aid is deeply needed. OPERATION BLESSING is on the ground to provide disaster relief in Tennessee. Click Here to Help.