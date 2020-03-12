'People are Really Hungry to Get Their Questions Answered': Website Reaches Millions Answering Questions about God

Everyone has questions about God, the Bible and just about life.

ExploreGod.com is uniquely poised to answer such spiritual questions and help people explore, experience and engage God's plan for their lives.

The ministry is the brainchild of Jamie Radtke, the group's president.

At a time when the Internet offers so much information, Radtke says many also use it to search for meaning and purpose.

"When we did our research, we could see that there were over two million searches taking place every single day, on a daily basis on questions related to who is God? Who is Jesus? What is the Bible? What is Easter," Radtke told CBN News. "It's like two million a day? And so, it is a massive mission field."

So far, more than 15 million people, including Muslims, from some 80 countries, have connected to the ExploreGod.com website and Facebook pages, discussing everything from, 'Who is Jesus to why does God allow suffering?'



A team of theologians, pastors and volunteers from around the world provide answers from the Bible to those who submit questions.

"We're talking about issues that the people who are asking versus what the church wants to talk about," said Radtke. "A lot of times churches say, 'this is what we want you to care about,' but people are in a different place."

While the site offers discipleship and outreach material, another ministry component takes place off-line in cities across the country.

Explore God Miami is the latest example. The event runs through March 21 with organizers calling it Miami's largest evangelistic outreach since Billy Graham held a crusade in 1949.

Hundreds of local churches, from 18 different denominations are involved.

"When we partner with churches and ministries, they agree to talk on seven different topics over seven weeks," explained Radtke. So, the first is what is my purpose and meaning in life? The second week is, is there even a God? And does God allow pain and suffering? And then we talk about Jesus and the Bible and we end up with the last week being can I know God personally."

Momentum for the Miami outreach ramped up when Clark Hunt, chairman and CEO of Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs, offered his support.

Radtke says, "It's had a wonderful impact and we're so grateful for his endorsement.

"As you know the Super Bowl was in Miami and he won and he saw the ads," she continued. "We've had over 45,000 people just in the Miami area just in the last few months come to our website based on his support and the work that's going on in Miami."

In the end, Radtke says Explore God exists to meet people where they are both online and beyond, for the purpose of guiding them to the truth, one question and answer at a time.



"People really are genuinely hungry to get their questions answered and engage in not in preaching but to engage in conversation," he added.