Southern Baptist Leaders Call for Day of Prayer Against COVID-19 This Sunday

Officials with the Southern Baptist Convention have called for a day of prayer to be held this Sunday, March 15 for all Christians to pray for the coronavirus global pandemic.

In a statement, the Great Commission Council of the SBC is asking all Southern Baptists and their 47,500 churches to set aside a time of prayer Sunday to pray about the pandemic, President Trump and other leaders, and for wisdom in the face of fear.

The council asked for all to pray on these points:

Ask God, in His mercy, to stop this pandemic and save lives—not only in our communities but around the world, particularly in places that are unequipped medically to deal with the virus. (Isaiah 59:1-2)

Pray for President Donald Trump and other government leaders—international, federal, state, and local—to have the wisdom to direct us in the best courses of action for prevention and care. (Romans 13:1–4)

Scripture says—teach us to number our days carefully so that we may develop wisdom in our hearts. Pray that the Lord will give us wisdom in this moment of fear as the foundations of what we know are shaken, that others would realize how fragile life is and how real eternity is, and they would see their need to turn to God. (Psalm 90:12)

The statement was signed by all 14 members of the council.

For updates on how the SBC is responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, click here.